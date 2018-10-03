Bucky’s 5th Podcast, Ep. 37: Nebraska-Wisconsin preview; 1993 team memories

Subscribe to Bucky’s 5th Podcast on iTunes, Google Play, and TuneIn!
Here’s the rundown of the show:
- 0:00-16:20: Jake breaks down the preliminary injury report and previews Nebraska on all sides of the ball, which is going through a rough start in Scott Frost’s first year as head coach.
- 16:21-21:18: Redshirt senior right guard Beau Benzschawel discusses the benefits of the bye week, who on Nebraska’s front seven pops out to him and knowing not to overlook the Big Ten West division opponent.
- 21:19-24:55: We discuss which Wisconsin commits or uncommitted recruits might be making their way to Camp Randall Stadium.
- 24:55-29:44: As we talked about the future and the present, Wisconsin will also honor the past on Saturday with a reunion of the 1993 football team. Jake discusses that squad’s significance.
- 29:44-35:18: In an excerpt from his availability on Tuesday, Wisconsin offensive coordinator and former guard on that 1993 squad, Joe Rudolph, reminisces about that team with some fun anecdotes and more.
- 35:18-55:08: B5P EXTRA! We didn’t play this at Bierock due to time, but we wanted to play B5Q’s interview with former Badgers outside linebacker Chris Hein, who is among the 70-plus players being honored by Wisconsin as a member of that special 1993 squad. Almost 20 minutes’ worth of great memories on Hein’s story to Wisconsin, that season and his particular memories, and what that team meant to this program.
- 55:08-End of Show: We wrap up with some mailbag questions.
