The B1G Roast: Nebraska!

You ever watch a sporting event and just know something is going to happen? My freshman year of college, Wisconsin played defending national champion and owner of a 19-game winning streak, Ohio State. I don’t know why, but I was 100 percent certain that Wisconsin was going to win that game. I just knew it. I could feel it in my bones.

If you can remember that long ago, you’ll know how that game ended.

Schabert-to-Evans is the most prolific quarterback-to-wide receiver combo in Wisconsin history. Statistically speaking, I am correct. Don’t @ me.

To me, Wisconsin winning that game was inevitable. There are certain other things in sports that I felt were inevitable: I knew the Phillies were going to win the World Series in 2008; I knew my senior-year intramural basketball team was going to lose our playoff game that was scheduled on St. Patrick’s Day for, uh, obvious reasons; everyone knew the Warriors were going to win the NBA title last year.

When Penn State pinned Ohio State at its own four-yard line with 4:34 to play in the game up by five points, I knew. I knew the Buckeyes were going to win. I texted my friends that I was already upset about the outcome despite the seemingly difficult task Ohio State faced. The Buckeyes predictably marched right down Main Street, scoring in just over two minutes.

The inevitability of sports can sometimes take the excitement out of things, but when the inevitable doesn’t happen? That’s what makes sports so fun to invest in. The Yankees were going to beat the Red Sox and then Dave Roberts stole second base. The Warriors were going to beat the Cavs and then LeBron was, well, LeBron. Hell, Kentucky is 5–0 in men’s FBS college football this year! That certainly wasn’t inevitable.

I’m always upset when Ohio State does well, especially when it seems inevitable, but the Buckeyes were inevitably going to beat Wisconsin in 2003 and that, my friends, is why they play the games.

OMG, I’ve written so many words without even once mentioning that NEBRASKA IS 0–4 AND HAS LOST EIGHT STRAIGHT GAMES OVERALL AND 10 OF ITS LAST 11!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! THE TRIPLE OPTION SUCKS AND SO DOES TOM OSBORNE, YOU CORN-HUMPING LOSERS!

Indiana Hoosiers

S&P+ rank: 49th overall, 89th offense, 22nd defense, 54th special teams

Last week’s result: (W) at Rutgers, 24–17

Biggest strength: IU came out on top in the Big Ten’s fiercest rivalry and broke a contentious 2–2 stalemate in the all-time series. INDIANA FOOTBALL IS ON THE MAP, BABY! Large gentleman Stevie Scott had a rushing touchdown but only averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Peyton Ramsey accounted for two total touchdowns and Indiana did enough early to avoid losing to Rutgers in embarrassing fashion.

ahh yes, the famous rutger paradox: indiana picks up a conference road win but still falls in the s&p+ rankings https://t.co/cwb9xQuA6r — crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) October 1, 2018

I don’t think Rutgers is in our conference, guys.

Biggest weakness: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS IS FAKE NEWS!

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- In a story Sept. 29 about Indiana beating Rutgers in football, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an Indiana running back who scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run. He is Stevie Scott, not Scottie Stevens. A corrected version of the story is below:

Do NOT disrespect my beautiful, bowling ball son, Stevie. He will come to your office and run through every single cubicle divider until there is nothing left except rubble and Karen’s week-old leftovers. Fucking Karen.

This week’s opponent: Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State, 3 p.m. CST

Maryland Terrapins

S&P+ rank: 56th overall, 76th offense, 50th defense, 12th special teams

Last week’s result: BYE

Biggest strength: At least it wasn’t a quarterback!

Biggest weakness: ﻿D.J. Durkin should go to hell, or at a minimum, prison.

Disturbing new Maryland football allegations: Multiple tales of players plunged into depression; fear and humiliation wielded as weapons; players ridiculed, taunted and pushed past their limits; extreme workouts that resulted in vomiting and passing out https://t.co/SBDJE0c2vM — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) October 1, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday at No. 15 Michigan, 11 a.m.

Michigan Wolverines

S&P+ rank: 7th overall, 27th offense, 4th defense, 9th special teams

Last week’s result: (W) at Northwestern, 20–17

Biggest strength: Michigan was down 17–0 halfway through the second quarter and fought back to win. That shows some resilience! Good for you, Michigan. The Wolverines also out-gained the Wildcats by 174 yards on the day. Karan Higdon had two rushing touchdowns and averaged under four yards per carry and Shea Patterson had the Ultimate Game Manager stat line of under 200 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The defense brutalized Northwestern to the tune of six sacks and 28 rushing yards allowed. Chase Winovich had nine tackles (three for loss) and a sack, and Josh Uche and Kwity Paye (which I’m pretty sure is just a sentient Chase payment app) each had two sacks.

Look, I’m not really into “sports conspiracies”—JUST KIDDING, I’M TOTALLY INTO THEM! Check out this wild one from Reddit about Michigan’s inability to get holding calls.

Kinda damning evidence considering how good Michigan’s defense, and specifically its defensive line, has been recently. WE DEMAND ANSWERS, JIM DELANY!

Biggest weakness: ﻿Chase Winovich memes are good.

"Sorry we missed you, your package will be available for pick-up at your nearest UPS shipping center in 24 hou-" pic.twitter.com/74qnGNA9Ug — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 30, 2018

The Wolverines had 11 penalties and I’m also pretty sure that Patterson sucks. Although, this was one of the penalties, so maybe only 10 penalties should count against them.

This was called holding on Karan Higdon and erased a long Shea Patterson run for first down. pic.twitter.com/eGNaojXLAa — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 29, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.

Michigan State Spartans

S&P+ rank: 21st overall, 47th offense, 17th defense, 28th special teams

Last week’s result: (W) vs. Central Michigan, 31–20

Biggest strength: Nothing too impressive in this game. Quarterback Brian Lewerke ran for two TDs but threw for zero. The MSU defense picked off two passes but Lewerke also threw one pick of his own.

We are all handling this really well. https://t.co/7KOhuTrAj3 — The Only Colors (@TheOnlyColors) September 29, 2018

At least there was some on-brand #B1G play in this game.

MSU IS PLAYING THEIR BACKUP PUNTER AT QUARTERBACK! — The Only Colors (@TheOnlyColors) September 29, 2018

Biggest weakness: ﻿Taking their foot off the gas. MSU was up 31–3 in the fourth quarter and then proceeded to give up 17 points to a one-win Central Michigan team that looks likely to finish near the bottom of the MAC. Oh, that three points that CMU scored also allowed the Chips to have a 3–0 lead for the entire first quarter. How long does Mark Dantonio think games are?

Tough loss for the Spartans’ offense.

Michigan State's leading receiver, Cody White, is out indefinitely with a broken hand. A huge loss for the Spartan offense. https://t.co/zkjlF5L1zc — GreenandWhite.com (@LSJGreenWhite) September 29, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes

S&P+ rank: 3rd overall, 3rd offense, 23rd defense, 50th special teams

Last week’s result: (W) at No. 9 Penn State, 27–26

Biggest strength: Dwayne Haskins had three touchdowns and was calm, cool, and collected in the fourth quarter while bringing the Buckeyes back from a double-digit deficit. Binjimen Victor had an insane touchdown catch to start the comeback.

Binjimen victor. What a touchdown for Ohio State. Still alive. pic.twitter.com/S1cVAFAiO5 — Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) September 30, 2018

Victor is, at best, the fourth wide receiver for aOsu and he just stomped a mudhole in Penn State’s dreams.

The look you make when Broward’s own Binjimen Victor makes a big touchdown catch against your team. pic.twitter.com/zLzZl1QfgH — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 30, 2018

It must suck to have your existential crisis caught on national TV.

Chase Young had two of Ohio State’s four sacks, which is a pretty impressive number considering, for most of the game, it couldn’t find Trace McSorley, let alone tackle him behind the line of scrimmage.

Biggest weakness: ﻿I don’t know, man. Ohio State doesn’t look like it is operating at full strength. The Buckeyes have had a number of key injuries on defense and have given up the longest run AND pass in program history this year. They couldn’t run the ball consistently against PSU and their kicker missed his only field-goal attempt. The Buckeyes are still the team to beat in the B1G, but there are some cracks forming that someone is going to take advantage of ... hopefully before Bama gets a chance at ‘em.

After today, hard to imagine either the current versions of Ohio State or Clemson seriously threatening Alabama. A lot can change, but if they played tomorrow I feel fairly certainly Bama would best the brakes off this Ohio State team. No? — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 30, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.

Penn State Nittany Lions

S&P+ rank: 8th overall, 10th offense, 21st defense, 88th special teams

Last week’s result: (L) vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 27–26

Biggest strength: McSorley was masterful both throwing and running the ball for the Nittany Lions on Saturday night. He set a school-record by gaining 461 (!!!) yards of total offense, out-gaining the entire Buckeyes roster by 72, and set a career high in rushing with 175 yards. He threw two touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over at all despite accounting for 94 percent of Penn State’s offense on the evening.

Oh, Juwan Johnson had, maybe, the Catch of the Century.

Eat your heart out, OBJ. Penn State also had a 93-yard touchdown pass, which isn’t even its longest pass of the season. That’s pretty badass.

Biggest weakness: ﻿Unfortunately for Penn State, the heroic efforts of McSorley were all for naught because James Franklin and his coaching staff really B1G’d it up on 4th-and-5 with the game on the line and RAN THE DANG BALL (for a loss of yards and the game).

Here's what Penn State went with on 4th and 5 with the game on the line. pic.twitter.com/onhYZGP2RH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2018

*Watches game...checks Twitter.*

Seems like it was not a popular 4th down play call by PSU. pic.twitter.com/MFX5sCkqza — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) September 30, 2018

At least Franklin didn’t try to fight one of his own fans after the game for suggesting that his bad 4th-and-5 play call was, well, bad.

What’s that, you say?

James Franklin did not appreciate some fans telling him he made a bad call at the end of the game https://t.co/rhZXCfU21b pic.twitter.com/MDWvtNJEgH — Penn State Football (@psufootball) September 30, 2018

Alright, well, he definitely didn’t threaten to turn into a Joker-esque supervillain by saying, “You guys thought I was a psychopath in the past? You have no idea,” before immediately switching topics.

Ope, I’m being told that I’ve been given some bad intel and he DID say those exact words (plz go to 0:59 in the video below).

Penn State coach James Franklin said his program is ‘great’ while Ohio State’s is ‘elite.’ He explains the difference. pic.twitter.com/XgPo5uypVF — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 30, 2018

Losing close games to aOsu is painful and makes you want to rethink your entire existence, I get it, but maybe take it down a notch or two, Coach. If Jim Harbaugh had been coaching PSU in this game, the Takes Industrial Complex would have shut down from being overworked.

James Franklin today:



✔️Two punts inside Ohio State's 40

✔️A third punt on 4th & 1 from OSU's 49

✔️FG on 4th & 3 in the red zone

✔️Forgot to go for 2 when up by 5 in the 4th

✔️Burned two timeouts to make a 4th & 5 a must-convert play, then called a draw out of shotgun. — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) September 30, 2018

Oh shit! Maybe Kirk Ferentz was coaching the game and not Franklin!

This week’s opponent: BYE

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

S&P+ rank: 115th overall, 122nd offense, 75th defense, 5th special teams

Last week’s result: (L) vs. Indiana, 24–17

Biggest strength:

Damon Hayes with an INTERCEPTION in the end zone and Rutgers takes over trailing Indiana by 10 with 7+ minutes to play. Not a blowout. — On the Banks (@OTB_SBNation) September 29, 2018

The last sentence in this tweet made me sad. They’re celebrating not getting blown out. Life is fleeting, folks. Take the victories where you can.

Kicker Justin Davidovicz made a 52-yard field goal. Linebacker Deonte Roberts had 14 tackles.

Biggest weakness: ﻿Still everything, mostly. Rutgers lost the time-of-possession battle, the total yards battle, the third-down conversion battle, the penalty battle—basically the only battle it won was the turnover battle and that was by 2–1, so not exactly like it was forcing turnovers left and right.

It's BLACKOUT Week‼️

Dress as One. Act as One. pic.twitter.com/Oh6l6wSwiQ — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 30, 2018

::sees that Illinois is a 1.5-point favorite in this game::

Yeah, I don’t think Rutger fans will have a difficult time blacking out for this game.

I missed this article from last week, but hooooooo boy does it give a scathing indictment of Chris Ash’s tenure at RU. The mothership also asked why Rutgers was so bad last week and couldn’t really come up with a good answer.

Idea: disband the Rutgers football program, reinvest Ash's salary into the general scholarship fund, knockdown Rutgers stadium and build more lab space #RutgersFootball — Eric Solomon (@ericsolomo) September 22, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Illinois Fighting Illini

S&P+ rank: 101st overall, 83rd offense, 110th defense, 14th special teams

Last week’s result: BYE

Biggest strength: It’s time once again for Drew’s NBA Corner, sponsored by SoBe Life Water! Our long, national nightmare is over and Kyrie Irving has finally admitted that he doesn’t ACTUALLY think the Earth is flat.

Kyrie Irving apologizes for saying the Earth is flat, saying he was "huge into conspiracies" and should have kept thoughts private https://t.co/Rcr03ysV0m' — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 2, 2018

Let he among us who hasn’t fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole and then been 100 percent convinced that every person who goes to a Marlins game is actually a crisis actor, uh, cast the first stone. I’m just happy that Collin Sexton knows his Cleveland Cavaliers history.

Collin Sexton asked about following in Kyrie Irving’s footsteps. Points out that “Mo Williams also wore No. 2” — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 24, 2018

My beautiful, cornrowed son is hitting jumpers now. WATCH OUT, BOSTON!

I have no idea what on God’s green, round Earth Scary Terry Rozier is talking about here. But I do know that I should probably buy his shoes, you know, just so I’ve got drip?

Rozier on his shoe deal: "I’m trying to have some drip, come out with some drip -- mainly for the young kids. ... Puma’s the new wave. You can get on the train or get lost. It don’t really matter to me. It don’t help me out. I’m gonna still come through with the drip regardless" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 1, 2018

For those thinking about getting NBA League Pass, I present to you Zach Lowe’s League Pass Team Rankings so you can decide if it’s worth it or not. I bought it last year with a buddy and it was great to have so I could check out the Sixers a bunch. Now that they’re officially good and on national TV all the time, I probably won’t buy it ... but I am developing quite the crush on the Phoenix Suns and also Luka Doncic is awesome soooooo...

The Ringer is doing an NBA Meme Bracket. The NBA produces the best memes out of all of the sports in the world and my favorite should win.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

CUT HIM SOME SLACK, JENNIFER!

Biggest weakness: Oh Jesus Christ, Illinois. Get your shit together and beat Rutgers.

#Illini Lovie: Rutgers played pretty good football this past week against Indiana. I'm sure they're excited to play us — TK (@TKissack20) October 1, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Iowa Hawkeyes

S&P+ rank: 27th overall, 92nd offense, 6th defense, 74th special teams

Last week’s result: BYE

Biggest strength: CNN is the worst.

yo @jaketapper do I have a scoop for you pic.twitter.com/UXiD6pafcS — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 1, 2018

Biggest weakness: ﻿I think I’m now a Georgia Southern fan.

IT'S GREAT TO BE AN EAGLE ON A SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER A WIN#ChairSlamSZN @chadlunsford pic.twitter.com/GftGnpb8rB — #GATALifestyle (@GATALifestyle) September 30, 2018

Unfortunately, the last team I did an NCAA Dynasty with was Georgia State and I could never betray them by cheering for their fiercest rivals.

::watches video again::

#GATA BABY! LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO!

This week’s opponent: Saturday at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

S&P+ rank: 55th overall, 115th offense, 11th defense, 4th special teams

Last week’s result: BYE

Biggest strength: Holy cow, there were a lot of B1G byes last weekend. I don’t think I have too much more to talk about ... hey! How about those Brewers!?!?! NL Central Division champs and best record in the NL! That’s pretty good!

Thanks, Nathan!



Our address is:

Milwaukee Brewers

One Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI 53214#OurCrewOurOctober https://t.co/PjN9tf81pR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 2, 2018

NL Batting Champ Christian Yelich will probably also be the NL MVP and Chorizo should be the Sausage Race MVP. Do they do anything special for Playoff Sausage Races? I hope they all get special postseason uniforms, or at least patches, so everyone knows that the Sausages are also hyped up for the playoffs. SMDH, Cole Hamels, you really stepped in it this time.

Since @ColeHamels decided to call out the @brewers:



Brewers: 18-6

Cubs: 14-12

Hamels: 0-3



Hate to see it. — Kyle Mayer (@KThomas38) October 1, 2018

Biggest weakness: ﻿The president was in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“Gritty hates Trump,” is the new protest chant as they go down Market Street. https://t.co/jeEfZ34pxV — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) October 2, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

S&P+ rank: 71st overall, 67th offense, 74th defense, 110th special teams

Last week’s result: (L) vs. Purdue, 42–28

Biggest strength: The Cornhuskers haven’t won a home football game in over a year, and that was a 10-point squeaker over Rutgers. Nebraska and Rutgers are literally at the same level in the Big Ten right now. Well, that’s not entirely true because Rutgers has won a game this season. Nebraska had nearly 600 yards of total offense and STILL lost by two touchdowns. The Cornhuskers committed 11 penalties for 136 yards and turned the ball over once (the only turnover of the game).

They are an atrocious trash heap of a football team and their addle-brained fan base couldn’t deserve this helping of humble pie any more. I wonder what Bo Pelini thinks about all of this?

The Nebraska offense even looked kind of good against Purdue! Adrian Martinez had his best game as a collegian and Devine Ozigbo ran really well, but their porous, Swiss cheese-esque defense couldn’t stop Brett Kavanaugh from saying he disliked beer. He likes beer, you guys. Brett Kavanaugh likes beer.

#Nebraska has both lost 8 straight games overall and 7 straight home games for the first time in program history. — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) September 29, 2018

Biggest weakness: ﻿Scott Frost should probably just shut up forever and ever.

When Scott Frost watches the Purdue vs Boston College tape after he says Purdue is a very winnable game. pic.twitter.com/4VWAPqg5zy — Purdue Engineering Student (@JGRAD99) September 26, 2018

It's clear that Purdue used Frost's "winnable game" quote for motivation. Here, a player walks right by Frost making it clear his message was received. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/1oOKZoRXik — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) September 30, 2018

"PuRdUe Is A wInNaBlE gAmE."

-Scott Frost — Hammer & Rails (@HammerAndRails) September 29, 2018

look, Scott Frost took UCF from 0-12 to 13-0 in two seasons and he can't do the same at Nebraska unless they go 0-12 first — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 29, 2018

#Nebraska is the only FBS team to this point to record 500+ yards of offense in losses twice. — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) September 29, 2018

Man, did these kids commit to the right school then!

A group of Nebraska reserves danced on the sideline to music that played over the stadium speakers before multiple kickoffs as the Huskers trailed by a double-digit margin.



"They look like they love losing," Scott Frost said.https://t.co/5o8M2m7FO0 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 30, 2018

This guy gets it.

#nebraska needs to spend more time studying the other team and less time dancing to rap music on the sideline and maybe they would be a more competitive team. They look terrible. — M. Price (@switch2756) September 29, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday at No. 16 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern Wildcats

S&P+ rank: 59th overall, 93rd offense, 31st defense, 119th special teams

Last week’s result: (L) vs. No. 14 Michigan, 20–17

Biggest strength: Blowing 17-point leads at “home” against a ranked team is not good. Averaging 0.8 yards per carry for an entire game is also not good. Trying to reason with people who yell about coaching decisions on Twitter is definitely also not good.

Fitz on the criticism of his timeout usage: "You know what's the good thing about Twitter? Nothing. If you spend your life on Twitter..." — Inside NU (@insidenu) September 30, 2018

NU alums are also GREAT at getting roasted by athletic department accounts, apparently,

What would it cost your employer in lost productivity if you had to call-in sick this week, Darren? #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/kpfWyq4Psg — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 30, 2018

Biggest weakness: ﻿I attended a Michigan-Northwestern game at Ryan Field a few years ago with my uncle, a Michigan Man through and through, and the crowd was probably 60/40 Michigan fans. Glad to see some things never change in this crazy world.

Shout out to all of the #UMalumni and fans in attendance today. It definitely didn't feel like a road game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CQno8m8xPh — Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 30, 2018

Possible favorite part of the game was when they started to play music while the game was ongoing because our “Go Blue” chants were rocking the whole place you guys are the BEST! — Chase Winovich (@Chase_Winovich) September 30, 2018

I’m sure Pat Fitzgerald will love looking at this statistic.

#Northwestern has now been shut out in the second half in 3 of its 4 games this season. The #Wildcats 3.3 second half PPG ranks last in the nation. — BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) September 30, 2018

This week’s opponent: Saturday at No. 20 Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Purdue Boilermakers

S&P+ rank: 50th overall, 25th offense, 82nd defense, 81st special teams

Last week’s result: (W) at Nebraska, 42–28

Biggest strength: B1G Roast crush Rondale Moore had a quiet eight catches for 85 yards and Brycen Hopkins caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Navon Mosley had 14 tackles, and Markus Bailey had 11 tackles and a sack. Purdue beat Nebraska, at Nebraska, and it was great. GREAT, I TELL YOU!

Biggest weakness: ﻿Purdue has no weaknesses this week thanks to its dismantling of Nebraska. Here is its official Twitter account roasting a fake account of a former Nebraska head coach. Sometimes, the internet is worth it.

Sorry, Coach. We can't fill them out like you did. pic.twitter.com/AM930mfwiY — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 29, 2018

This week’s opponent: BYE

Wisconsin Badgers

S&P+ rank: 13th overall, 11th offense, 49th defense, 32nd special teams

Last week’s result: BYE

Biggest strength: I’m pretty sure ECU is B1G now.

Yes, this is a thing.



Don't do it.https://t.co/wRxjX0eS4E — VICELAND (@VICELAND) October 2, 2018

I remember the good ol’ days when beer went in your mouth or butt, like God intended. Today’s college students have no respect for proper oral or anal drinking methods. I think it’s a sign that this tweet was posted this week and I’ll be in Madison on Saturday for the Nebraska game. If you are going to chug a beer through your nose this weekend anywhere in Madison, please message me so I can come watch.

Biggest weakness: ﻿If every conference’s media availability isn’t hacked this week, I’m going to be kinda disappointed.

Had some "fraudulent calls" during Mike Gundy's time today. His response: "That is ok we have a lot of fraudulent people in this world." pic.twitter.com/smqyZmETWT — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) October 1, 2018

Me: “Hi, coach. Seymour Butts from the Plymouth (Minn.) World News and Ledger here. Tough loss for the Gophers this weekend. I really thought you looked and sounded like an asshole the entire game.”

P.J. Fleck: “Uh, is there a question?”

Me: “Nope! You’re an asshole.”

This week’s opponent: Saturday vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.