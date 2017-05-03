 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers’ new NFL destinations

New, 13 comments

Eight Badgers get a chance at Sunday football.

By Jon Beidelschies
Big Ten Championship - Penn State v Wisconsin Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

This past weekend, eight former Wisconsin Badgers were given opportunities to live their dreams and extend their playing careers professionally. Some were drafted, some given deals as undrafted free agents, and still others were thrown in the lion-pit of pro try-outs.

Here are their situations, ranked:

8. Bart Houston, QB: Tryout with the Raiders

  • Pros: Close to home for the California native. Limited QB competition for practice-squad spot.
  • Cons: Franchise uncertainty pending upcoming move to Las Vegas. Team owned by Old Man Bucky Larson.
Mark Davis Meets With Nevada Tourism Officials About Moving Raiders To Las Vegas Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

7. Robert Wheelwright, WR: UDFA deal with the Giants

  • Pros: No wide receivers were taken by the Giants in the draft. Gets to live in NYC.
  • Cons: Has to go to Toastmasters with Eli.
6th Annual NFL Honors - Show Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

6. Sojourn Shelton, CB: UDFA deal with the Cardinals

  • Pros: Solid secondary in AZ. Also, solid Tex-Mex.
  • Cons: Rattlesnakes. Unbearable heat. Carson Palmer constructed of spare ligaments, medical tape, and hastily compiled paper-mâché.
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

5. Dare Ogunbowale, RB: UDFA deal with the Texans

  • Pros: Competition for roster spot not terribly great. Coach Bill O’Brien is a talented offensive mind. Gets to hang out with J.J. Watt.
  • Cons: Houston.
Houston Scenics Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

4. Corey Clement, RB: UDFA deal with the Eagles

2017 NFL Draft Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

3. Ryan Ramcyzk, OT: Drafted by the Saints (first round)

  • Pros: New Orleans is the best. Gets to play on an offense led by Drew Brees. Millions of dollars.
  • Cons: May grow to 400 pounds on the glorious food in the Big Easy. Will likely just be hitting his stride when Brees retires.
Oil From Spill Continues To Flow Into Gulf Of Mexico Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

2. T.J. Watt, OLB: Drafted by the Steelers (first round)

  • Pros: Steelers fans love their linebackers. Good team, good culture. Iron City is actually not a terrible cheep beer. Millions of dollars.
  • Cons: The Yinzer accent is the third-most unbearable in the country behind only the New England “Masshole” and the Chicago “Da Bears.”
81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Western Michigan v Wisconsin Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

1. Vince Biegel, OLB: Drafted by the Packers (fourth round)

  • Pros: Wisconsin kid gets drafted by the Green Bay Packers with a chance to play in his first year. It’s like something your grandmother would embroider for you on a pillow when you were eight. There is literally no down side to this. None, whatsoever.
  • Cons: See Above.
Wisconsin v Minnesota Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In This Stream

NFL Draft 2017: Wisconsin Badgers scouting reports, interviews

View all 34 stories

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...